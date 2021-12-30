Advertisement
Thursday, Dec 30, 2021
J&K: Terrorist Killed, Cop Injured In Two Separate Encounters In South Kashmir

One encounter broke out in Anantnag district while another gunfight took place in Kulgam district, both in south Kashmir. The hiding militants started fired upon the security forces while they were conducting the searches.

J&K: Terrorist Killed, Cop Injured In Two Separate Encounters In South Kashmir
Representational Image | PTI

J&K: Terrorist Killed, Cop Injured In Two Separate Encounters In South Kashmir
2021-12-30T07:36:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 30 Dec 2021, Updated: 30 Dec 2021 7:36 am

Police on Wednesday confirmed that two separate encounters between the security forces and the militants killed one terrorist while a policeman sustained injury in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to police,  one encounter broke out in Anantnag district while another gunfight took place in Kulgam district, both in south Kashmir.

A police official said the first encounter happened when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district acting on a specific input about the presence of militants.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and has been shifted to a hospital, the official added.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Mirhama area of the neighbouring Kulgam district, the official said.

He said one militant, his identity yet to be ascertained, was killed in the gunfight.

The operation is underway, he said. 

PTI Srinagar Security Forces Jammu and Kashmir Police Jammu and Kashmir National
