Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

On his visit to Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, Union home minister attends security review meeting, youth event, meets family of slain police officer.

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir
Union Home Minister Amit Shah | File Photo

Trending

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir
outlookindia.com
2021-10-23T21:11:09+05:30
Naseer Ganai
Naseer Ganai

Naseer Ganai

More stories from Naseer Ganai
View All

Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 9:11 pm

On his visit to Jammu & Kashmir, Union home minister Amit Shah said on October 23 that terrorism in the state has reduced, and that stone-pelting has disappeared in Kashmir Valley. He was addressing a section of youth in Srinagar.

Shah, who also presided over the security review meeting in Srinagar, said he has come to Jammu and Kashmir after around two-and-a-half years and was very happy to attend an event with youngsters. If you have to change anything in any region, said Shah, only the youth can bring that about, as they are the vehicles of change. He said the government has helped Kashmir turn a new leaf under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance. 

“Two and a half years ago, we were hearing about stone throwing, we were hearing about terrorism and violence. Today, youths of Kashmir are talking about development and skill upgradation. They are now talking about employment, they are talking about scholarships…. I see a huge change. No one can halt this change,” he said. “That is why it is necessary to have such youth programmes,” he added. He assured people that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K. No one can obstruct development here, Shah said. “It's our commitment.”

Saying that August 5, 2019 will be written in golden letters, Shah claimed that the past two-and-a-half years has seen the end of terrorism, nepotism and corruption. 

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

The Union home minister arrived here on October 23 for his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370. He straightaway drove to meet the family of a police officer, Parvaiz Ahmad, who was killed by militants in June this year.

Ahmad was shot dead by militants on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city when he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque. Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

“Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. The nation and I are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new J&K,” Shah said in a tweet later. 

Tags

Naseer Ganai Amit Shah Srinagar J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Home Ministry Union Home Minister Article 370 abrogation Terrorism National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Himachal Bypolls: A 24-km Trek through Thick Forests, Mountains And Streams

Manohar Lal Khattar: RSS Became My Family Beyond Family

‘No Posting Without Money To Pakistani Journalist Friend’: Sidhu’s Wife Attacks Amarinder Singh

Bangladesh To See ‘Dark Kali Puja’ As Hindus All Set To Protest Communal Violence

Kashmir: Amit Shah Meets Family Of Slain Cop, Reviews Security On First Visit Since Article 370 Abrogation

Congress: Priyanka Gandhi Flags Off Party's 'Pratigya Yatras' From UP's Barabanki

Lady Teacher Murder Case: Will Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra Lose His Job?

Mudslide Leaves Three Nomads Dead In J&K’s Pulwama

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

J&K: Landslides Block Jammu-Srinagar Highway, Mughal Road Closed After First Snowfall

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Amit Shah In Srinagar, Likely To Visit Families Of Civilians Killed Recently

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Covid-19 Causes Drop In Life Expectancy By Two Years In India: Study

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Rajasthan Shuts Internet As 15 Lakh Candidates Appear For Patwari Recruitment Exam

Read More from Outlook

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Love, Respect, Awe: That's The Way Shah Rukh Khan Looks At Women In His Films

Shrayana Bhattacharya / Shah Rukh Khan is the soothing balm for millions of Indian women living an oppressive life in an insensitive, patriarchal society.

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Smoke And Mirrors: NCB’s Panchnama In Aryan Khan Case Hides More Than It Reveals

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / NCB’s methods are under the scanner as experts punch holes in ‘panchnama’, arrest memo.

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan, Moeen Ali Star As England Beat West Indies

Jayanta Oinam / England dismissed West Indies for 55 then chased down the target in 8.2 overs in their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 opener.

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

Naseer A Ganai / On his visit to Kashmir since Article 370 abrogation, Union home minister attends security review meeting, youth event, meets family of slain police officer.

Advertisement