Terrorism Has Reduced, Stone Pelting Is Invisible: Amit Shah In Kashmir

On his visit to Jammu & Kashmir, Union home minister Amit Shah said on October 23 that terrorism in the state has reduced, and that stone-pelting has disappeared in Kashmir Valley. He was addressing a section of youth in Srinagar.

Shah, who also presided over the security review meeting in Srinagar, said he has come to Jammu and Kashmir after around two-and-a-half years and was very happy to attend an event with youngsters. If you have to change anything in any region, said Shah, only the youth can bring that about, as they are the vehicles of change. He said the government has helped Kashmir turn a new leaf under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

“Two and a half years ago, we were hearing about stone throwing, we were hearing about terrorism and violence. Today, youths of Kashmir are talking about development and skill upgradation. They are now talking about employment, they are talking about scholarships…. I see a huge change. No one can halt this change,” he said. “That is why it is necessary to have such youth programmes,” he added. He assured people that strict action will be taken against those who want to ruin the peace of J&K. No one can obstruct development here, Shah said. “It's our commitment.”

Saying that August 5, 2019 will be written in golden letters, Shah claimed that the past two-and-a-half years has seen the end of terrorism, nepotism and corruption.

The Union home minister arrived here on October 23 for his first visit since the abrogation of Article 370. He straightaway drove to meet the family of a police officer, Parvaiz Ahmad, who was killed by militants in June this year.

Ahmad was shot dead by militants on June 22 near his home in Nowgam on the outskirts of the city when he was returning after offering evening prayers at a mosque. Shah offered his condolences to the family and handed over documents of appointment to a government job to Ahmad’s widow, Fatima Akhtar.

“Today visited the family of martyr Parvaiz Ahmad Dar and paid tributes to him. The nation and I are proud of his bravery. Jammu and Kashmir Police is making all efforts to realise the vision of PM Modi for a new J&K,” Shah said in a tweet later.