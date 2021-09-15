Wednesday, Sep 15, 2021
Business

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year-Moratorium To Telcos For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI

In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies as well as allowing 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.

Telecom reforms bring relief to telcos
Telecom reforms bring relief to telcos

Telecom Reforms: Cabinet Approves 4-Year-Moratorium To Telcos For Payment Of Dues, 100% FDI
2021-09-15T16:03:54+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 15 Sep 2021, Updated: 15 Sep 2021 4:03 pm

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a 4-yr moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telcos. According to the Telecom Minister, telcos will pay interest on moratorium period: 

The Union cabinet has also allowed 100 percent FDI in the telecom sector with safeguards. The Telecom Minister said that the Cabinet is rationalising AGR definition, excluding non-telecom revenue of telcos from payment of statutory levies.

The move is meant to bring relief to companies like Vodafone Idea, which owe large sums to the government.

Telecom Minister says spectrum auction to be held in last quarter of the financial year.

In big bang reforms, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the telecom sector that includes a four-year moratorium on payment of statutory dues by telecom companies as well as allowing 100 per cent foreign investment through the automatic route.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnav said nine structural reforms for the telecom sector were approved.

The definition of AGR, which had been a major reason for the stress in the sector, has been rationalised by excluding non-telecom revenue of telecom companies.

AGR refers to revenues that are considered for payment of statutory dues.

The minister said that 100 per cent FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) in telecom via the automatic route was approved by the Cabinet.

Among the measures approved were a four-year moratorium on unpaid dues, AGR and spectrum dues, he said.

These measures are expected to ease the cash flow issues being faced by some players in the industry. 

Outlook Web Desk Business
