Telangana: SC Bar Association Condemns Brutal Killing Of Lawyer Couple, Demands Action

Condemning the brutal killing of a lawyer couple in Telangana, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has urged Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to ensure the arrest of assailants at the earliest.

On February 17, a lawyer couple G Vaman Rao and PV Nagamani were pulled out of their vehicle on a busy highway in Telangana and hacked to death.

"The SCBA condemns the gruesome brutal killing of advocates Shri Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife PV Nagamani in broad daylight and in public view in Telengana. The planned killings of these advocates who took up matters in the public interest has shaken the entire legal fraternity and left the community numbed...," SCBA Acting Secretary Rohit Pandey said in a statement.

The bar body said such "macabre incidents" do not augur well for a free and independent democracy where the rule of law guarantees the right to profess a profession without fear or favour.

"We call upon the Chief Minister of Telangana and the Police Commissioner to probe into the incident and arrest the accused at the earliest," the statement said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine