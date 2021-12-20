Advertisement
Monday, Dec 20, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Telangana Gets First 'Gay Wedding' As Hyderabad Couple Tie Knot In Private Ceremony

Hyderabad-based Abhay Dange and Supriya Chakraborty became the first gay couple in Telanga to get married even though same sex weddings continue to remain legally unrecognised in India.

Telangana Gets First 'Gay Wedding' As Hyderabad Couple Tie Knot In Private Ceremony
Hyderabad's first gay wedding | AP/PTI

Trending

Telangana Gets First 'Gay Wedding' As Hyderabad Couple Tie Knot In Private Ceremony
outlookindia.com
2021-12-20T20:13:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 20 Dec 2021, Updated: 20 Dec 2021 8:13 pm

In a first for the southern Indian state of Telangana, two men celebrated their same-sex union with a wedding ceremony on Saturday.

Abhay Dange and Supriya Chakraborty wore white tuxes, exchanged rings on a lavish marquee in what they called a “promising ceremony” and called each other “soul mates”, reported local media.

While India struck down a colonial-era law that criminalized gay sex in 2018, there is no law allowing same-sex marriage.

This meant the couple were not able to legally register their marriage, but they told local media they wanted to find a way to celebrate and officially mark their relationship despite this.

They said they wanted their wedding to normalize same-sex relationships in India, and help those in the closet come out. “We hope to live in a world with no closets,” they said.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The event, which took place on the outskirts of the city of Hyderabad, was attended by close friends, family and members of the LGBTQ community.

“Our parents weren’t initially the most supportive. However, they also didn’t disapprove of it either. They decided to give us and themselves a good amount of time to introspect and come to a better conclusion. Now, we have their acceptance,” Chakraorty said.

Homosexuality has a tangled history in India, and some of Hinduism’s most ancient texts are accepting of gay sex. But same-sex couples have also been harassed for centuries in many Indian communities, whether Hindu, Muslim or Christian.

The 2018 decision by the Indian supreme court to strike down the law that made gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison was seen as a landmark victory for gay rights, with one judge saying it would “pave the way for a better future”. But despite this progress, same-sex marriage remains illegal and petitions seeking legal recognition have been met with resistance by the government.

Still, homosexuality has gained a degree of acceptance in deeply conservative India over the past decade, particularly in big cities. India now has openly gay celebrities and some high-profile Bollywood films have dealt with gay issues. But many gay people still face heavy stigma, isolation, and persecution, despite the historic ruling in 2018, and it isn’t clear how many other gay wedding celebrations have been held in the country.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi Schools Reopen After 'Pollution Break' But Omicron Scare Keeps Many Wary

Delhi Schools Reopen After 'Pollution Break' But Omicron Scare Keeps Many Wary

J&K Delimitation Commission Proposes Six Seats For Jammu, One For Kashmir

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

Omicron Covid-19: Vaccines Can Be Tweaked For Protection, Says AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria

PM Modi To Visit UP’s Prayagraj Tomorrow For Women Empowerment Programme

Tamil Nadu Farmer's Daughter Wins Rs 3 Crore Scholarship To Study In US

Amidst Ladakh Standoff India Appoints Pradeep Kumar Rawat As New China Ambassador

Dharamsala: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Meets Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Beat England By 275 Runs, Take 2-0 Lead

The Iceman Cometh

The Iceman Cometh

Silicon Valley Pride

Silicon Valley Pride

Advertisement

More from India

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Omicron: 6 Airports Where Flyers From 'At Risk' Nations Would Need To Pre-Book RT-PCR Tests

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Jammu And Kashmir Delimitation: Political Parties Allege Commission's Recommendations Guided By BJP's Agenda

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

Omicron: No Evidence To Suggest New Covid-19 Variant Less Severe Than Delta, Finds UK Study

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Read More from Outlook

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

J&K Delimitation Commission's Proposal A 'Shock' To 'Those Who Believe In Democracy'

Naseer Ganai / The Delimitation Commission on Jammu and Kashmir has proposed six additional assembly seats for Jammu region and one for Kashmir while reserving 16 constituencies for SC/ST.

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Omicron Scare: Top Immunologists Explain Why Vaccines Fail To Stop New Variant's Spread

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Experts opine that Covid vaccines have been developed from the original strain of Coronavirus and help produce an antibody only against the original strains.

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Ashes, Second Test: AUS Score 275-Run Win After Richardson's Five-For Wrecks England

Koushik Paul / As expected, Australia completed their rout of England in the day-night Test. Aussies thus have a 2-0 lead going into the third Test at MCG from December 26. Get here Day 5 highlights.

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Smiling Buddha, Saint George, Omar Khayyam And The Lonely Artisans Of Kashmir

Naseer Ganai / Art requires patience. Centuries old traditional art of Kashmir have little patronage. Also, the youngsters are not interested in picking up family craft. Is Kashmiri traditional art dying a silent death?

Advertisement