Telangana CM Imposes Fine Of Rs 1,000 For Not Wearing Masks

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials to impose a fine of Rs, 1,000 on those not wearing masks in public spaces, an official release on Thursday said.

Rao has participated in the discussion held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive with chief ministers of states. The Telangana CM later held a review meeting with the health officials on the current coronavirus situation, the release said.

Rao asked the officials to increase the Covid-19 tests as there is a surge in the cases.

He said all the frontline workers should be vaccinated cent per cent and the entire process should be completed in a week.

"The CM said that for the corona curtailment, the wearing of masks should be implemented strictly. If the people do not wear masks, they should be fined Rs 1,000 per person," it said.

He wanted the DGP to instruct the police department to enforce this mask rule stringently, it said

He urged all those who crossed the age limit of 45 years to get vaccinated.

