Tejashwi Yadav Meets Mayawati, Says BJP Won't Win Even 1 Seat In UP

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, a day after SP and BSP announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be "whitewashed" in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Speaking on SP-BSP alliance in UP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Tejashwi said, "The beginning of BJP's downfall in UP and Bihar have started."

"There is atmosphere today where they want to scrap Baba Saheb's constitution and implement 'Nagpur laws'. People have welcomed the step taken by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav. The BJP will be whitewashed in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They will not win even one seat in UP. The SP-BSP alliance will win all seats," Tejashwi told news agency ANI.

In a joint press conference on Saturday, Mayawati and Akhilesh announced that their respective parties have formed an alliance in Uttar Pradesh to contest the upcoming general elections. SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each, while they will not field their candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. They have also kept two seats for the smaller parties.

Ignored by SP and BSP, the Congress on Sunday announced that it will contest on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh on its own in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and aims to emerge as the largest party like in 2009 General Elections.

(With inputs from agencies)