September 01, 2021
Teenager Allegedly Raped in Uttar Pradesh

The 17-year-old girl was raped by the man in Uttar Pradesh following her abduction.

Outlook Web Desk 01 September 2021, Last Updated at 12:53 pm
Girl alleges rape in UP. (Representational image)
A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia village, police said on Wednesday.

A 17-year-old was allegedly raped by the man following her abduction, it said.

The girl was abducted on August 25 by a man identified as Sultan, SHO, Sukhpura, Gagan Raj Singh said.

The girl has told police that Sultan raped her and freed her on August 30 after which she reached home,

The victim's father had earlier lodged an FIR alleging that his daughter was abducted.

The accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday and the girl has been sent for medical examination, the SHO said.(With PTI inputs)

 

 

 

