Teenage Couple Paraded In UP With Shoes Around Neck And Blackened Faces For Alleged Affair

A teenage couple was paraded in a village in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Basti district with a garland of shoes around their necks and faces blackened for apparently having an affair, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place under the area of Gaur police station of Basti on Tuesday, they added.

A case was registered against 13 people under various sections of the law, including the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015, based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the boy, the police said.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The couple belongs to the same community," Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dipendra Chowdhary said.

Basti Police's official twitter handle tweeted a video statement,

A search has been launched to nab the culprits, the ASP said, adding that no one found involved in the incident will be spared.

(With PTI Inputs)