September 24, 2019
Poshan
﻿
Technology Has Taken Dangerous Turn: Supreme Court On Social Media Misuse, Fake News

The Supreme Court asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 24 September 2019

Supreme Court of India
PTI Photo

outlookindia.com
2019-09-24T13:37:44+0530

The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.

The bench said neither the apex court nor the high court is competent to decide this scientific issue and it is for the government to come up with appropriate guideline to deal with these issues.

(PTI)

