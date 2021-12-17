Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Teachers' Eligibility Test: Maharashtra Police Arrest State Examination Council Head For Malpractices

Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of MSCE, was arrested by the cyber cell of Pune police following his questioning in the alleged malpractices in the TET examination, said Pune city municipal commissioner.

Tukaram Supe, Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination has been arrested by Pune police for alleged malpractices in TET exam | Twitter

2021-12-17T12:24:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 12:24 pm

Police have arrested the commissioner of Maharashtra State Council Of Examination (MSEC) in connection with the alleged malpractices in the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET), a senior official said on Friday.

"Tukaram Supe, the commissioner of MSCE, was arrested by the cyber cell of Pune police following his questioning in the alleged malpractices in the TET examination," Pune city police commissioner Amitabh Gupta said.

The alleged malpractice in the TET came to the light during the investigation of paper leak in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) examination, in which six people have already been arrested, police said.

PTI Pune National
