﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  After Sikh Girl's ‘Forced’ Conversion In Lahore, Amarinder Asks Centre To Take Up Issue With Pak

After Sikh Girl's ‘Forced’ Conversion In Lahore, Amarinder Asks Centre To Take Up Issue With Pak

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh tagged a video and expressed his shock over the incident of a Sikh girl being "kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam" in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan.

PTI 30 August 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
After Sikh Girl's ‘Forced’ Conversion In Lahore, Amarinder Asks Centre To Take Up Issue With Pak
File photo of Captain Amarinder Singh
After Sikh Girl's ‘Forced’ Conversion In Lahore, Amarinder Asks Centre To Take Up Issue With Pak
outlookindia.com
2019-08-30T14:25:44+0530

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday to take up the issue of a Sikh girl being reportedly kidnapped and forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan.

"Shocking incident of a Sikh girl being kidnapped & forced to convert to Islam in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan," Singh tweeted, tagging a video.

In the video message, the family of the girl has claimed that she was abducted and forcibly converted to Islam. The family has sought Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's help.

The chief minister urged Khan to take a firm and immediate action.

"Call upon@ImranKhanPTI to take firm and immediate action against the perpetrators. Request @DrS Jaishankar to strongly take up the issue with his counterpart at the earliest," he said. 

A Sikh girl, who was missing for a number of days, surfaced on Thursday after she was allegedly forced to convert to Islam and marry a Muslim man in Nankana Sahib area of Lahore.

Jagjit Kaur, 19, is the daughter of Bhagwan Singh, a 'granthi' (priest) of Gurudwara Tambu Sahib and was allegedly converted to Islam at gunpoint.

 

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
PTI Captain Amarinder Singh Chandigarh National
Next Story : 'My Husband Has Not Talked To His Parents In 22 Days': Urmila On Kashmir Lockdown
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters