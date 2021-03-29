March 29, 2021
Poshan
Taj Rishikesh Resort Closes For 3 Days After 76 People Test Positive For Covid-19

On Thursday, 16 staff members of the hotel tested positive for coronavirus after which the property was closed down for two days and the whole staff was tested for the virus

As the hotel is being sanitized completely, the gates of the popular tourist destination Taj Rishikesh Resort and Spa in Rishikesh has been closed for at least three days after 76 people test positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday, 16 of the hotel's staff members tested positive for the virus after which the property was closed down for two days. After 24 hours of this development, 41 more positive cases came up. 

"Hotel Taj in Rishikesh closed for three days by the district administration, after 76 people were found to be COVID-19 positive there. The hotel was sanitised and has been closed as a precautionary measure", said Tripti Bhatt, Tehri Garhwal SSP. 

 

