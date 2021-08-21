August 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Taj Mahal To Reopen For Night Viewing From Today

Taj Mahal To Reopen For Night Viewing From Today

Taj Mahal had remained closed for night viewing for over a year due to Covid-19.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 August 2021, Last Updated at 10:21 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Taj Mahal To Reopen For Night Viewing From Today
The Taj Mahal
File Photo-PTI
Taj Mahal To Reopen For Night Viewing From Today
outlookindia.com
2021-08-21T10:21:35+05:30
Also read

The Taj Mahal will open for night viewing for visitors from Saturday, August 21.

The monument had closed for night viewing on March 17, 2020 during the first lockdown due to Covid-19.

Night viewing will be allowed on August 21, 23 and 24 as the monument is closed every week on Friday and the lockdown is in effect on Sunday, ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Agra Circle) Vasant Kumar Swarnkar said.

 He said there are three time slots for visitors. From 8:30-9 pm, 9-9:30 pm and from 9:30-10 pm.

"In every slot, 50 tourists would be allowed as per guidelines of the Supreme Court," he added. 

 "The tickets can be booked a day in advance from ASI office's counter on 22 Mall Road in Agra," Kumar said. 

Rajeev Saxena, vice-president of the Tourism Guild of Agra, said it was a good step, but it would not attract weekend travellers until the restriction of lockdown on Sunday and curfew after 10 pm was not lifted. 

"Tourists want to enjoy nightlife of the city, they don't want to be packed in their hotels after 10 pm," he said. 

A government approved tour guide, Monika Sharma, appreciated the move and said it was a ray of hope for the revival of Agra's tourism sector.

(PTI inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Odisha CM Launches Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Will It Be A Game Changer For BJD In Panchayat Polls?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Agra Uttar Pradesh Taj Mahal relaxation in lockdown Tourism Tourist Travel & Tourism National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos