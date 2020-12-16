Suvendu Adhikari Resigns From West Bengal Assembly

TMC Leder Suvendu Adhikari resigned from the West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, increasing speculations about him joining the TMC.
Meanwhile, discontentment within the ruling TMC in West Bengal grew louder on Wednesday after its senior MP Sunil Mandal and Asansol civic body chief Jitendra Tiwari came out in support of disgruntled party leader Suvendu Adhikari and blamed the party for not addressing the grievances on time as a sense of drift has crept in.
Two-time Bardhaman Purba Lok Sabha MP Sunil Mandal this morning came out in support of Adhikari and criticised the party leadership for not doing enough in controlling the infighting and corruption within it.
