August 07, 2020
Corona
Sushant Singh Case: Centre Moves SC, Seeks To Be Part Of Rhea Chakraborty's Plea

The Centre has said that transfer of Patna FIR to the CBI in the case makes it 'a necessary and proper party' to Rhea Chakraborty's plea pending in the apex court.

PTI 07 August 2020
Rhea Chakraborty
outlookindia.com
2020-08-07T19:19:33+05:30

The Centre Friday moved the Supreme Court seeking to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transferring to Mumbai an FIR, lodged against her in Patna, in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Centre has said that transfer of Patna FIR to the CBI in the case makes it "a necessary and proper party" to Rhea's plea pending in the apex court.

The plea has been filed through DoPT's under secretary Satya Prakash Ram Tripathi.

The Centre had earlier informed the top court that it has accepted the recommendation of Bihar government for CBI probe into the FIR lodged at Patna by Krishna Kishor Singh, father of Rajput, accusing Rhea and six others of various offences including abetment of suicide.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. 

PTI Sushant Singh Rajput Bihar National

