The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a petition filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, seeking a direction to the Central Government to devise a mechanism to check fake news and instigative messages being circulated on social media platforms, including Twitter, according to Live Law.

In May last year, BJP leader Vinit Goenka had filed the petition to create a mechanism to review Twitter content and hateful advertisements. It also urged to curb fake news revolving around hundreds of fake accounts on Twitter inciting hate propaganda in the nation

(More details awaited)

