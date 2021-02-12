February 12, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Supreme Court Issues Notice To Twitter To Screen Anti-India Tweets, Hateful Content

Supreme Court Issues Notice To Twitter To Screen Anti-India Tweets, Hateful Content

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a petition filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, seeking a direction to the Central Government to devise a mechanism to check fake news

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Twitter To Screen Anti-India Tweets, Hateful Content
Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court Issues Notice To Twitter To Screen Anti-India Tweets, Hateful Content
outlookindia.com
2021-02-12T11:56:12+05:30

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice on a petition filed by BJP leader Vinit Goenka, seeking a direction to the Central Government to devise a mechanism to check fake news and instigative messages being circulated on social media platforms, including Twitter, according to Live Law.

In May last year, BJP leader Vinit Goenka had filed the petition to create a mechanism to review Twitter content and hateful advertisements. It also urged to curb fake news revolving around hundreds of fake accounts on Twitter inciting hate propaganda in the nation

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mallikarjun Kharge Likely To Replace Ghulam Nabi Azad: Congress Sources

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Twitter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos