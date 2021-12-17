Advertisement
Friday, Dec 17, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Supreme Court Has Over 50 Petitions Pending Related To 'Habeus Corpus' : Govt

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said that at the end of 2020, 53 petitions were pending in the top court and 108 habeas corpus cases were pending in the Bombay High Court.

Supreme Court Has Over 50 Petitions Pending Related To 'Habeus Corpus' : Govt
Supreme Court | PTI

Trending

Supreme Court Has Over 50 Petitions Pending Related To 'Habeus Corpus' : Govt
outlookindia.com
2021-12-17T19:34:22+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 17 Dec 2021, Updated: 17 Dec 2021 7:34 pm

Lok Sabha on Friday informed that, as on December 13, a total of 52 petitions under a category which relates to "habeas corpus matters" are pending in the Supreme Court.

In legal terms, a 'habeas corpus' plea is defined as a writ used to challenge the unlawful detention or imprisonment of a person and is meant to protect fundamental rights.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju explained in a written reply, responding to a question on the number of habeas corpus pleas pending in the Supreme Court and high courts till date, that the information is not maintained in the apex court as sought for.

However, he shared the number of pending cases, according to the Supreme Court Subject Category Code 1300 which relates to "habeas corpus matters" in the Supreme Court, as retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS).

The minister said at the end of 2020, 53 such matters were pending in the top court, and 40 in the end of 2019. At the end of 2018, 43 such cases under the category relating to "habeas corpus matters" were pending in the top court.

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

Referring to high courts, he said as on December 14, 108 habeas corpus cases were pending in the Bombay High Court.

Similarly, till December 9, 35 such cases were pending in the Gauhati High Court. In the Kerala High Court, 24 such cases were pending as on December 10 and in the Madhya Pradesh High Court, 97 habeas corpus cases were pending as on December 1. 

Tags

PTI New Delhi Supreme Court Habeas Corpus Petition National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

PM Modi Gets Bhutan's Top Civilian Award: 8 Other Nations That Have Honoured Modi

Harnaaz Sandhu Vs Neeraj Chopra: Sexist Meme Draws Ire On Social Media

'Chinese Elon Musk' Or Deepfake? Why Video Of Tesla CEO's 'Lookalike' Has Led To Concern

Opposition’s Demand For Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Resignation Gets Louder

Govt Urges People To Avoid Non-Essential Travel As Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta

Farm Laws Repeal Has Fuelled Punjab Farmers' Demand For Loan Waivers, Will Govt Oblige?

Bhutan Confers Highest Civilian Award 'Order Of The Druk Gyalpo' On India’s PM Modi

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Typhoon Rai

Typhoon Rai

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Virat Kohli's Team India Lands In South Africa

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Ashes 2021-22, 2nd Test: Australia Lead England By 456 Runs On Day 2

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Bank Employees Stage Protest Against Govt's Privatisation Plan

Advertisement

More from India

People Have Decided To Vote BJP Out: Harish Rawat

People Have Decided To Vote BJP Out: Harish Rawat

French Defense Minister Promises To Provide Additional Rafale Jets If India Requires

French Defense Minister Promises To Provide Additional Rafale Jets If India Requires

Dalit Man Forced To Lick Spit In Bihar | Why Caste Based Violence Is On Rise In India

Dalit Man Forced To Lick Spit In Bihar | Why Caste Based Violence Is On Rise In India

Akhilesh Prays At Hanuman Temple Near Rae Bareli, Kicks Off Latest Leg Of SP's Poll Campaign

Akhilesh Prays At Hanuman Temple Near Rae Bareli, Kicks Off Latest Leg Of SP's Poll Campaign

Read More from Outlook

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

A 'Deaf Cafe' In Jharkhand Is Brewing Inclusion In A Teapot

Rakhi Bose / 'La Gravitea' In Jamshedpur is run by a team of deaf amd mute chefs and servers who have found a new lease on life inside a hot cup of tea.

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Formally Announces Alliance With BJP

Harish Manav / Right ahead of the Punjab Assembly Polls 2022, Captain Amarinder Singh formally announced a seat adjustment with the BJP. BJP’s Punjab election in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also confirmed it.

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

ACT 2021: Harmanpreet Hits Brace As IND Beat PAK 3-1

Jayanta Oinam / Three-time Asian Champions Trophy Hockey champions India virtually sealed a semis spot with a clinical 3-1 win over Pakistan.

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Nowhere To Hide, Mr CM: Poverty Data Proves Nitish Kumar’s Policy Failure

Manoj Kumar Jha / In what direction is Bihar’s double-engine train moving? While the Niti Aayog report should have been a matter of collective shame, the Nitish govt invariably looks for a shroud of denial.

Advertisement