﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Publish Final NRC List By A Month

Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Publish Final NRC List By A Month

The dates to submit the final list have been extended from July 31 to August 31, 2019.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 July 2019
Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Publish Final NRC List By A Month
File Photo
Supreme Court Extends Deadline To Publish Final NRC List By A Month
outlookindia.com
2019-07-23T16:03:06+0530
Also Read

The Supreme Court Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam from July 31 to August 31, while rejecting pleas seeking permission for 20 per cent sample re-verification.

The Centre and the Assam government sought permission for sample re-verification to find out wrongful inclusions and exclusions of persons in NRC.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R F Nariman which perused the reports filed by the Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela.

The Centre and the Assam government's stand were advanced by Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, respectively.

PTI

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Delhi Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) Supreme Court National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Best And Worst Day Of My Cricketing Life: Martin Guptill On New Zealand's Cricket World Cup Final Loss Vs England
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters