Monday, Nov 22, 2021
Supreme Court Asks West Bengal Speaker To Decide On Plea To Disqualify BJP Defector Mukul Roy

'We hope that the Speaker proceeds with the matter on December 21, 2021 and decides the same in accordance with law,' said the Supreme Court on a plea asking for disqualification of Mukul Roy, BJP MLA who defected to TMC.

Mukul Roy had defected to TMC after being elected from a BJP ticket. Supreme Court has now asked West Bengal speaker to decide on his disqualification. | PTI

2021-11-22T13:41:34+05:30
Published: 22 Nov 2021, Updated: 22 Nov 2021 1:41 pm

The Supreme Court Monday expressed hope that West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee will take a decision on the petition for disqualification of Mukul Roy as a member of the House on the claim that he has defected to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) after being elected on a BJP ticket.

A bench comprising Justices L Nageswara Rao and Hima Kohli was hearing two separate appeals filed by the Assembly Speaker and the Secretary and the Returning Officer of West Bengal Assembly against the Calcutta High Court’s order.

The High Court, on September 28, had asked the Speaker to take a decision on the plea for disqualification against Roy by October 7.

The apex court, which did not issue notice on the appeals, took note of the submissions of senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Banerjee, that the disqualification plea is scheduled for hearing on December 21 before the Speaker.

“We hope that the Speaker proceeds with the matter on December 21, 2021 and decides the same in accordance with law,” the bench said and fixed the case for hearing in January next year.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had on June 17 had filed the petition before the Speaker seeking disqualification of Roy as a member of the Assembly, claiming that he had defected to the TMC.

Ambika Roy, BJP MLA of the state, had moved the high court in July challenging Mukul Roy's election as chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and prayed for nomination of an opposition member to the post as per tradition.

