Sunanda Pushkar Death Case: Court Reserves Order On Framing Of Charges Against Shashi Tharoor

A Delhi court on Monday reserved its order on the issue of framing of charges against Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, who is an accused in the case involving his wife, Sunanda Pushkar's death. The court is likely to pronounce its order on April 29. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel heard arguments from both sides, the counsel appearing for Delhi Police as well as Tharoor.

During the arguments, while police sought framing of various charges, including 306 (abetment of suicide), Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Tharoor, told the court that the investigation conducted by the SIT completely exonerated the politician of all the charges levelled against him.

Pahwa sought Tharoor's discharge in the case, saying there was no evidence against him to prove the offence punishable under either section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) or 306 (abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. The couple was staying in the hotel, as the official bungalow of Tharoor was being renovated at that time.

Tharoor was charged under sections 498A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code by Delhi police but was not arrested in the case.

He was granted bail on July 5, 2018.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine