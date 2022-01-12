Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

UN Special Rapporteur, Dr Fernand de Varennes stated on Twitter that harassment of Muslim women in India via apps such as 'Sulli Deals' and 'Bulli Bai' must be condemned.

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India

Trending

UN Condemns Apps Like 'Sulli Deals' As A Form Of Hate Speech In India
outlookindia.com
2022-01-12T13:44:43+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 12 Jan 2022, Updated: 12 Jan 2022 1:44 pm

Harassment of Muslim women in India through social media apps such as "Sulli Deals" must be condemned and prosecuted as soon as they occur, a UN Special Rapporteur has said.

UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues Dr Fernand de Varennes took to Twitter to raise concern on the issue of minorities in India, saying “Muslim women in India are harassed and sold in social media apps”.

"#Minority Muslim women in #India are harassed & 'sold' in #socialmedia apps, #SulliDeals, a form of #HateSpeech, must be condemned and prosecuted as soon as they occur. All #HumanRights of minorities need to be fully & equally protected,” Varennes said in a tweet on Tuesday.

The Delhi Police last week arrested Aumkareshwar Thakur, 26, who is believed to be the creator of "Sulli Deals" app from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, the first arrest made in the case.

Hundreds of Muslim women were listed for “auction” on the mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The accused, a Bachelor of Computer Application degree holder, admitted that he was a member of a group on Twitter and the idea to defame and troll Muslim women was shared there.

"He admitted that he had developed the code/app on GitHub. After the uproar regarding the Sulli Deals app, he had deleted all his social media footprints," a senior police officer said.

In a separate "Bulli Bai" case, the Delhi Police on January 1 registered an FIR in connection with an online complaint submitted by a city-based woman journalist against unknown persons for allegedly uploading her doctored picture on a portal.

The case pertains to the creation of the 'Bulli Bai' app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for "auction".

According to Delhi Police, Niraj Bishnoi, 21, who was arrested from Assam, was the alleged mastermind and creator of the ''Bulli Bai'' application.

He had disclosed during interrogation that he was in touch with the person behind the Twitter handle @sullideals, the alleged creator of the ''Sulli Deals'' app that was hosted on GitHub in July last year.

Tags

PTI Bulli Bai app case Muslim Women Hate Speech National International
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Covid-19 Cases Coming Down: Mumbai Mayor Asks Citizens To Get Vaccinated

Haridwar Hate Speech: SC Seeks Centre's Response In 'Dharam Sansad' Case

Omicron May Replace Delta As Most Dominant Covid-19 Strain: Why It Matters

Covid Tally: India Logs 1.9 Lakh Fresh Infections, Active Cases Highest In 211 Days

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Goa Elections 2022 | Is A Grand Opposition Alliance Against BJP In The Offing?

Dharam Sansad Row | What Is Hate Speech And What Do Indian Laws Say About It?

Shaastra 2022 To Showcase Virtual Rendering Of IIT Madras On Futuristic Martian Landscape

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 3rd Test: India Strike Early After 223 All Out On Day 1

Blaze Of Sorrow

Blaze Of Sorrow

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

New Zealand Give Memorable Farewell To Ross Taylor

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

In Pics 10 Best Off Beat Movies On Love

Advertisement

More from India

Seven Held From Delhi Airport For Trying To Board Using Fake Documents: Police

Seven Held From Delhi Airport For Trying To Board Using Fake Documents: Police

Mullaperiyar Dam Matter Not Adversarial, Parties Should Assist In Identifying Core Issues: SC

Mullaperiyar Dam Matter Not Adversarial, Parties Should Assist In Identifying Core Issues: SC

Court Directs Guj Govt To Pay Rs 49,000 Compensation To Man Who Sustained Bullet Injuries In 1992 Riots

Court Directs Guj Govt To Pay Rs 49,000 Compensation To Man Who Sustained Bullet Injuries In 1992 Riots

Arunachal Reports 134 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest One-Day Spike In Jan

Arunachal Reports 134 New Covid-19 Cases, Highest One-Day Spike In Jan

Read More from Outlook

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

The Brief Calls I Wait For: A Friend Of Umar Khalid On Love And Friendship

Shreya Basak / A year and half since Umar Khalid was lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail under UAPA Act, Banjyotsna Lahiri recalls moments of love, struggle and joy surrounding her close friend.

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / 'You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.'

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Kohli's Slowest Fifty, Rabada's Milestone Enliven Cape Town Test

Syed Pervez Qaiser / India captain Virat Kohli and South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada revived their famed rivalry on Day 1 of the third Test in Cape Town.

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

How Soon Can A Covid-Patient Get Re-infected With Omicron? What Experts Said

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Scientific evidence shows that once a person recovers from any variant of Sars_Cov_2, be it Alpha, Beta, or Delta, the possibility of reinfection is extremely low.

Advertisement