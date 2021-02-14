'Herd Mentality' And 'Someone's Politics' Can Ruin Life: Munawar Faruqui

After walking out of jail in a case against him for allegedly insulting Hindu deities, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui said that it is never his intention to hurt anyone's feelings through his jokes.

He said that "herd mentality of fighting on the internet" as well as "someone's politics" can ruin a person's entire life, and that he had to suffer for something which he had not even done.

Faruqui, 32, who was arrested on January 1 in connection with the case and was in Indore Central Jail since January 2, was released from the prison late at night on February

6, a day after he was granted interim bail by the Supreme Court.

In a YouTube video of over 10 minutes posted late at night on Saturday, the comedian said, "How can I hurt someone's feelings? How can I cause heart pain? I apologise four times even if I bump into someone by mistake."

"It can never be my intention to hurt someone's feelings through my jokes," he said.

He said that the internet debates over worthless topics, abuses and hatred being spread there should stop.

"Why have we forgotten that the internet is for entertainment and information?" he asked.

"Shall we only keep on fighting on the internet? Anyone can fall prey to this herd mentality, politics. I did not fall prey to it. But I was bruised for something which I had not done," he said.

Someone's politics and herd mentality can ruin a person's life, he added.

An artist works hard to entertain people, the comedian said, adding that art and entertainment have always united the people.

"Some people are spreading hatred online. But why are we making them celebrities? You have to decide whether you want to spread love or hatred on the internet?

"I can't give up comedy, I am alive because of it. I will win the hearts of the people who hate me. For this, I have to work harder. Every artist does not get this challenge. I have got it and will win their hearts," he added.

Faruqui and four others were arrested on January 1 following a complaint by a BJP MLA's son that objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were passed during a comedy show at a cafe in Indore on New Year's Day.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine