Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Amritsar, Tremors Rock North India

According to the National Centre for Seismology, a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm late Friday evening.

Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in North India late Friday evening which caused panic among people forcing them to rush out of their homes.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab.

People in cities like Delhi, Shimla and Jammu region also felt the quake.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi. Praying for everyone's safety. https://t.co/8fU8TGQLiE — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 12, 2021

Reports of the epicentre being around Amritsar. Hope no major damage or any loss of life. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 12, 2021

(More details awaited.)

