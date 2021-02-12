February 12, 2021
Corona
Earthquake Of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Amritsar, Tremors Rock North India

Tremors of the earthquake were also felt in North India late Friday evening.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Representational image.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Amritsar, Punjab at 10:34 pm late Friday evening.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab.

People in cities like Delhi, Shimla and Jammu region also felt the quake.

The quake hit at a depth of 10 kilometres.

(More details awaited.)

