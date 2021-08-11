States, UTs Have Over 53.24 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, 2.25 Crore Of Them Are Still Unutilised: Health Ministry

August 11, 2021
The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

Outlook Web Desk 11 August 2021, Last Updated at 12:59 pm
Representational Image
PTI
The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the states and UTs so far have received more than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses while further 72,40,250 doses are already under way.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses.

According to the ministry, over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. 

(With PTI Inputs)

