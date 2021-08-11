States, UTs Have Over 53.24 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses, 2.25 Crore Of Them Are Still Unutilised: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday that the states and UTs so far have received more than 53.24 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses while further 72,40,250 doses are already under way.

Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 51,56,11,035 doses.

According to the ministry, over 2.25 crore balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states, UTs and private hospitals.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine