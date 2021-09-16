Thursday, Sep 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National States, UTs Given Over 76 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Centre

States, UTs Given Over 76 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Centre

The Union Health Ministry said over 1.65 crore COVID-19 vaccines are in the pipeline.

States, UTs Given Over 76 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Centre
Over 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre (Representational image)

Trending

States, UTs Given Over 76 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Centre
outlookindia.com
2021-09-16T10:28:49+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 16 Sep 2021, Updated: 16 Sep 2021 10:28 am

Over 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories until now, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said over 1.65 crore COVID-19 doses are in the pipeline.

Besides, it added over 5.33 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which are to be administered.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, it mentioned. (With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk New Delhi COVID 19 National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

India Logs 30,570 New COVID-19 Cases

India Logs 30,570 New COVID-19 Cases

App Launched For Noida Residents To Register Pets, Complain About Littering By Animals

India's Cumulative Count Of Administered Covid Vaccine Doses Surpasses 76 Crore: Health

Punjab CM Issues High Alert As Police Apprehend 4 More In Oil Tanker Blast Case

Himachal Pradesh: 4 Trekkers On Manimahesh Yatra In Chamba Found Dead, 7 Rescued

Bengal Assistance Scheme For Women: Govt Issues Record 8.5 Lakh Caste Certificates In 45 Days

Blast Occurs Outside BJP Nainital District President's House In Haldwani

Kerala Man Who Had Hidden His Lover In His Room For Ten Years Finally Marries Her

Photo Gallery

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

Ganesh Visarjan 2021: Devotees Bid Adieu To Lord Ganesh

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Not Enough For Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Bayern Munich Humble Barcelona At Home, Again

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Launches Sansad TV, Calls It An Important Chapter In Parliamentary System

PM Modi Launches Sansad TV, Calls It An Important Chapter In Parliamentary System

Watch: Four MP Tribals Get A Ride In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chopper

Watch: Four MP Tribals Get A Ride In CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Chopper

Delhi Riots Prosecutor 'Replaced' After Court Questioned Sustainability Of Charge Sheet

Delhi Riots Prosecutor 'Replaced' After Court Questioned Sustainability Of Charge Sheet

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

Gaganyaan Mission In All Probability To Be Launched By 2022 End Or Early 2023: Union Minister

Read More from Outlook

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

Islamic State Sahara Head Abu Al-Walid Al-Sahrawi Killed: France

The French President Emmanuel Macron made the announcement that IS Sahara head was killed by French Army.

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Tata Sons, SpiceJet's Ajay Singh File Bids For Air India

Centre seeks to sell 100 per cent of its stake in the state-owned national airline, including Air India's 100 per cent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 per cent in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 Unveiled: To Hit Indian Stores On Sept 24 With Prices Starting At Rs 69,900

Outlook Web Desk / The newly-unveiled iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro boasts of huge upgrades in camera and storage, the base model iPhone 13 is priced at Rs 69,900

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

All Hindus Of Kashmir Not Kashmiri Pandits: HC Quashes Plea For Including Sikhs In PM Package

Naseer Ganai / In a petition filed on behalf of the Sikh community living in the valley, Rajeshwar Singh had argued that they too had suffered like non-migrant Kashmiri pandits.

Advertisement