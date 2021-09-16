States, UTs Given Over 76 Crore COVID-19 Vaccine Doses: Centre

Over 76.11 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union Territories until now, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.

It said over 1.65 crore COVID-19 doses are in the pipeline.

Besides, it added over 5.33 crore unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs, which are to be administered.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost, it mentioned. (With PTI Inputs)