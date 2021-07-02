Centre Announces 44.9 Lakh COVID-19 Vaccines Doses For States In Next Three Days

July 02, 2021
More than 33.63 crore vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre and UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

Outlook Web Desk 02 July 2021, Last Updated at 2:15 pm
Representational Image
PTI
outlookindia.com
2021-07-02T14:15:46+05:30

On Friday, the Union Health Ministry announced roll out of  44.9 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses for the states and UTs within next three days.

The Centre till date has distributed more than 33.63 crore vaccine doses  for the States and UTs through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement category.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage is 33,73,22,514 doses, the ministry said in a statement.

The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, it said.

The new phase of universalisation of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from June 21. 

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. 

(With PTI Inputs)

