‘Stalin Can't Become CM’: TN Minister Takes Dig At DMK Chief, Cites MK Alagiri’s Remarks

Tamil Nadu cabinet minister S P Velumani on Monday took a dig at DMK president M K Stalin by saying that the latter's elder brother and expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri himself has said that Stalin can never become the Chief Minister of the state.

This remark from the Municipal Administration Minister comes at a time when Stalin has been saying that the DMK will capture power in the state after the Assembly elections scheduled in April-May.

Talking to reporters on the side-lines while distributing Pongal gifts, Velumani said Alagiri had made the statement while addressing his supporters in Madurai on Sunday.

Earlier, the minister said despite a group trying to prevent distribution of money for Pongal festival, the state government would ensure that the cash reached the beneficiaries without any problem. He said a little over 10.11 lakh cardholders would avail gifts before Pongal. The gift scheme was started by former chief minister Jayalalithaa, he added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine