Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 Crash: PM Modi Extends Condolences To Families Of Victims In Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. He said that India stands with Indonesia in the hour of grief.

The Indonesian jet, Sriwijaya Air Flight 182 with 62 people on board crashed on Saturday after takeoff from Jakarta.

PM Modi expressed his condolences in his twitter post, "Deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate plane crash in Indonesia. India stands with Indonesia in this hour of grief"

The Indonesian divers on Sunday located several parts of the wreckage of a Boeing 737-500 at a depth of 23 metres (75 feet) in the Java Sea.

There were 56 passengers and six crew members onboard, according to the statement released by the airline

The search for survivors is undergoing.

(With PTI Inputs)

