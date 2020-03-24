Srinagar's First COVID-19 Patient Successfully Treated: Officials

A 67-year-old woman, the first coronavirus patient reported in the Kashmir valley, has been successfully treated, officials said on Tuesday.
The resident of Khanyar area of the city had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing 'Umrah' (pilgrimage) and tested positive for coronavirus two days later.
"Srinagar's first COVID-19 Positive case successfully treated: Director SKIMS. Let's #BreakTheChain," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted.
