March 24, 2020
Poshan
Srinagar's First COVID-19 Patient Successfully Treated: Officials

The resident of Khanyar area of the city had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing 'Umrah' (pilgrimage) and tested positive for coronavirus two days later.

PTI 24 March 2020
2020-03-24T18:34:10+0530

A 67-year-old woman, the first coronavirus patient reported in the Kashmir valley, has been successfully treated, officials said on Tuesday. 

"Srinagar's first COVID-19 Positive case successfully treated: Director SKIMS. Let's #BreakTheChain," Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Chaudhary tweeted.

