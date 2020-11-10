Speeding SUV Kills Two In Delhi's Greater Kailash

Two people, including an auto-rickshaw driver, were killed and one person got injured when a speeding car hit the three-wheeler in south Delhi's Greater Kailash, police said on Monday.

The accident took place on Sunday on the BRT Road near the Chirag Delhi flyover, they said.

Police reached the spot and found two vehicles--an SUV and an auto-rickshaw--in damaged condition, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Parvinder Singh said.

Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw were immediately shifted to a hospital.

Vinod Kumar, the driver of the auto-rickshaw, a resident of Jasola, was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the officer said.

Pankaj Kumar (35), a resident of Panchsheel Enclave, was also admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre. Arun Sahu (45), also from Panchsheel Enclave, was taken to Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute at Sheikh Sarai, Phase-2, Singh said.

Pankaj died during treatment on Monday, a senior police officer said.

A case was registered at the GK-1 Police Station. Surender Sahlot (51), the accused driver of the offending vehicle and a resident of Fatehpur Beri, was apprehended, police said.

Prabhakar Ojha (32), the nephew of Vinod, said the victim used to live with his elder daughter.

“We received information regarding the accident on Sunday and reached the hospital. Vinod’s wife died many years ago. He is survived by two daughters. His younger daughter lives in Punjab. He used to live with his elder daughter.

“Vinod was the sole breadwinner of the family,” he said.

Pankaj’s friend Sanjeet Kumar said the victim worked as a labourer.

“He was going to Okhla from Panchsheel Enclave when the accident took place. He received injuries on his chest and stomach,” he said.

Pankaj, a native of Bihar, was the sole breadwinner for his family. He is survived by his wife, four children, mother and sister, Sanjeet added.

