﻿
Special CBI Team Set Up To Trace Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar

Former Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar did not appear for questioning twice in spite of CBI notices after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from the arrest last week.

PTI 17 September 2019
Special CBI Team Set Up To Trace Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar
Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar.
PTI Photo
Special CBI Team Set Up To Trace Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar
outlookindia.com
2019-09-17T15:54:52+0530

To trace the former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar, who is alleged to have evaded CBI's notices to appear before it in connection with Saradha Ponzi scam case, the agency has set up a special team.

The agency is trying to locate Kumar and has even written to the West Bengal DGP and the chief secretary to instruct Kumar to appear before the investigation team, PTI news agency quoted sources as saying.

They said a special team has been constituted to locate Kumar.

Kumar did not appear for questioning twice in spite of CBI notices after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from the arrest last week.

The agency had given him the notice to appear at 10 am on Tuesday but he failed to turn up.

The CBI has now started proceeding on "other options" available to it under the law, the sources said.

The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar's official residence and his response is awaited, they said.

In the letter, the top cop had said that through his lawyer, Kumar had intimated him that he is on leave till September 25.

It also said that he is trying legal remedies available to him.

Meanwhile, a special court refused to grant anticipatory bail to Kumar, citing lack of jurisdiction.

READ MORE IN:
PTI Rajeev Kumar Kolkata Saradha ponzi scam Ponzi scheme CBI National
