February 16, 2021
Corona
South Africa Asks Serum Institute To Withdraw 10 Lakh Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines

South Africa Asks Serum Institute To Withdraw 10 Lakh Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Move came after a clinical trial showed that the vaccine has little use against mild and moderate illness from the variant which is dominant in the country.

Outlook Web Bureau 16 February 2021
South Africa Asks Serum Institute To Withdraw 10 Lakh Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines
South Africa Asks Serum Institute To Withdraw 10 Lakh Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines
Sent earlier in February, South Africa has asked Serum Institute of India to take back 10 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines. 

This development came after the country put restrictions on the use of Astra-Zeneca's Oxford vaccine in its vaccination programme after a clinical trial showed that the vaccine has little use against mild and moderate illness from the variant which is dominant in the country. 

 

 

