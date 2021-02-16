South Africa Asks Serum Institute To Withdraw 10 Lakh Doses Of Covid-19 Vaccines

Sent earlier in February, South Africa has asked Serum Institute of India to take back 10 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

This development came after the country put restrictions on the use of Astra-Zeneca's Oxford vaccine in its vaccination programme after a clinical trial showed that the vaccine has little use against mild and moderate illness from the variant which is dominant in the country.

