After the Bombay High Court dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Juhu, Sonu Sood moved the Supreme Court to challenge the same, told Advocate Vineet Dhanda, the petitioner who filed the plea.

Sood carried out structural changes in his six-storey residential building "Shakti Sagar" and began running it as a hotel without taking any requisite permissions, claimed BMC.

The BMC earlier this month also filed a complaint at the Juhu police station, seeking an FIR to be lodged against Sood for allegedly converting the residential building into a hotel without permission.

The complaint letter was sent to the police after the BMC inspected the building and found that Sood had allegedly not complied with the requisitions and was continuing unauthorised construction even after the notice was served to him in October last year.

The police is yet to register FIR in the case.

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine