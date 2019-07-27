﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Son Beats Father To Death Over Land Dispute In Mumbai

Son Beats Father To Death Over Land Dispute In Mumbai

Namdeo Uravate allegedly killed his father Dattu Uravate at Khapri village in Jhari tehsil in the early hours of Friday because the latter was not ready to give him his share in the property.

Outlook Web Bureau 27 July 2019
Son Beats Father To Death Over Land Dispute In Mumbai
Representational Image
Son Beats Father To Death Over Land Dispute In Mumbai
outlookindia.com
2019-07-27T17:33:13+0530

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his father to death in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district, police said on Saturday.

Namdeo Uravate allegedly killed his father Dattu Uravate at Khapri village in Jhari tehsil in the early hours of Friday because the latter was not ready to give him his share in the property.

Namdeo was demanding that his father give him the share in the family's land, a police official said.

The two had an argument over the issue on Thursday night before going to sleep.

Around 2 am, Namdeo entered his father's room and allegedly began to hit him on the head with a bamboo stick, the official said.

Even when his father collapsed in a pool of blood, Namdeo kept hitting him, smashing his head into pieces, he added.

After being alerted, a team of Patan police station reached the spot in the morning and arrested Namdeo.

The body was sent for autopsy to a government hospital. Further probe is on.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mumbai Crime National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : 'I Have The Power To Face A Man Like Azam Khan,' Says BJP MP Rama Devi
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters