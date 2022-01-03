Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'Some Urgency': Centre Urges SC To Schedule Hearing Of EWS Quota In NEET-PG Row

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench of the top court.

'Some Urgency': Centre Urges SC To Schedule Hearing Of EWS Quota In NEET-PG Row
Representative image. | PTI

Trending

'Some Urgency': Centre Urges SC To Schedule Hearing Of EWS Quota In NEET-PG Row
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T11:40:19+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 11:40 am

The Centre requested the Supreme Court on Monday to schedule a hearing in a matter related to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in connection with the NEET-PG admissions on Tuesday, citing "some urgency".

A bench of justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the matter before the court on behalf of the Centre, that the EWS quota matter is being heard by a three-judge bench of the top court.

"The moment today's work gets over, I would make a request to CJI NV Ramana for the listing of the case," Justice Chandrachud said.

Mehta said if it is not possible to list the matter on Tuesday, then it could be listed on Wednesday.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing in court on behalf of the doctors who have challenged a government notification for the implementation of the quota, said he has no objection if the matter is listed on Tuesday or Wednesday.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

The matter at present is listed for hearing on January 6.

Large-scale protests have been held by resident doctors of various hospitals under the banner of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) in Delhi and other parts of the country over a delay in the NEET-PG counselling, which has been postponed due to the Centre deciding to revisit the criteria for the determination of the EWS quota.


In its affidavit filed in the apex court, the Centre has said it has decided to accept the recommendations of a three-member panel to retain the current gross annual family income limit for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) at Rs 8 lakh or less.


The government has also told the court that according to the panel, family income is a "feasible criterion" for defining EWS and in the current situation, a threshold of Rs 8 lakh of annual family income seems reasonable for determining EWS.


In its affidavit filed in a matter related to admissions for NEET-PG, the Centre has said the panel has recommended that "only those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh would be eligible to get the benefit of the EWS reservation".

Tags

PTI New Delhi Supreme Court National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases

Karnataka Government Likely To Tighten Covid Restrictions Amid Surge In Cases

Covid Vaccination For Children In 15-18 Age Group Kicks Off Across States

NEWSFLASH | Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Opposition Parties Indulge In Communal Politics: Sharma

Gujarat Government Launches Special Drive To Vaccinate Children In 15-18 Age Group

Covid-19 Update: 33,750 New Cases Reported; 1,700 Omicron Infections So Far

Bulli Bai App Auctioning Muslim Women's Photos Invites NCW's Attention, Expedited Action Sought

Jammu and Kashmir: L-G Manoj Sinha To Launch Covid Vaccination Drive For Children From Govt School

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Yearender 2021: India’s Vaccination Drive Crosses 1 Billion Milestone

Advertisement

More from India

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

BJP To Seek Public Suggestions For Preparing Manifesto Ahead Of UP Polls

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Maharashtra Registers Fresh 11,877 Cases; 50 Omicron Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Newsalert| Covid-19: Mumbai Registers 8,063 Fresh Cases

Read More from Outlook

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Death, Up Close: A Photo Essay On The World Of Dalit Morgue Workers

Arun Vijai Mathavan / Dalits have been forced to handle the dead for centuries. The manner in which they are compelled to handle the bodies in modern, state-run hospitals, have gone unnoticed.

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

SA Vs IND, 2nd Test, Live: India Eye Unbeaten Streak At Wanderers

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Sands Of Time - Part 7 | The Young Boy From 'Baton Baton Mein' Who Ended up in 'The Office'

Amborish Roychoudhury / In part seven of Outlook's 'Sands of Time' series, film writer Amborish Roychoudhury profiles such an actor, who worked with Basu Chatterjee and Hrishikesh Mukherjee and then went on to star in American sitcoms.

Advertisement