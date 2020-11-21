Before Covid Pandemics Of Religiosity And Strident Nationalism Affected Society: Hamid Ansari

Much has also been written about the perils of strident nationalism and it has been called an "ideological poison" that has no hesitation in transcending and transgressing individual rights, Ansari said.

"Records world over show that it at times takes the form of hatred as a tonic that inspires vengeance as a mass ideology. Some of it can be witnessed in our own land," he said.

Ansari asserted that patriotism is a more positive concept as it is defensive both militarily and culturally and inspires nobel sentiments, but must not be allowed to run amok.

In the book published by Aleph Book Company, Tharoor makes a stinging critique of the Hindutva doctrine and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which he says is a challenge to, arguably, the most fundamental aspect of Indianness.

He has asserted that Hindutva is a political doctrine and not a religious one.

Speaking at the event, Tharoor said that the BJP has spent its last six years in government contesting the idea of India by arguing that there can be an alternative idea of India.

During the discussion on the book, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah said, "We had the opportunity of joining Pakistan in 1947, it was my father and the others who felt that the two-nation theory is not for us."

Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs or Christians are not different as they are all human beings and thus "we chose (Mahatma) Gandhi's India, (Jawaharlal) Nehru's India, an India that belong to everyone", Abdullah said.

"That's how I felt till this government came in. They think that only a Hindu can be an Indian and all the others who are there cannot be Indians, they are second class citizens. This I am never going to accept till my dying day," he said.

"My belief is that this is for all of us, this is our motherland, we grew in it, we were educated in it, we have developed in it, our families live here, our ancestors are buried here, this is as good for me as it is for any Hindu. Today we are being divided, divided on religion, on caste on creed on language," the National Conference leader said.

"Tyrants come and tyrants go, nations continue to survive and I am confident that his nation will survive, these dividers will go," he said.

Also part of the discussion, Professor Makarand R Paranjape argued that there was not one idea of India, but many that were being hotly contested.