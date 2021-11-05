Advertisement
Friday, Nov 05, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Snowfall In Kashmir’s High Altitude Areas

The snowfall has started in Valley’s higher reach areas, including at famous ski resort Gulmarg.

Snowfall In Kashmir’s High Altitude Areas
View of snow covered Gulmarg.(File photo)

Trending

Snowfall In Kashmir’s High Altitude Areas
outlookindia.com
2021-11-05T13:04:35+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 05 Nov 2021, Updated: 05 Nov 2021 1:04 pm

The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday.

The local MeT officials said the valley’s plains were lashed with light rains.

From early morning snowfall started in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, the officials said.

They said the fresh snowfall was witnessed in Machil and Tangdhar areas of Kupwara, Gurez in Bandipora district, the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla, Sonamarg in Ganderbal, and some other high altitude areas.

Due to the snowfall, the Bandipora-Gurez Road has been closed temporarily for traffic, the officials said.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Some areas in the plains of the valley received light rainfall.

The MeT Department has forecast light rains or snowfall at isolated to scattered places in the valley on Friday.

The weather is likely to stay mainly dry for a few days from Saturday. (With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Srinagar Kashmir Kashmir Kashmir Valley Snowfall National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Aryan Khan Makes First Appearance In NCB Office After Release From Jail

Aryan Khan Makes First Appearance In NCB Office After Release From Jail

Gujarati New Year: CM Bhupendra Patel, BJP Leaders Meet And Greet At Home Minister Amit Shah's Ahmedabad Residence

India Registers 12,729 New Covid-19 Cases, Infections Continue To Witness Dip

Obituary | TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Was ‘A Man Of All Seasons’

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

TMC Leader Subrata Mukherjee Dies At 75

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Diwali: Delhi Gasps For Breath As Air Quality Inches ‘Severe’ With Firecracker Bursting

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Sri Lanka Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Australia Beat Bangladesh

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

Saffron Harvesting Season In Full Swing In Kashmir

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

ICC World Test Championship 2021, Final: India And New Zealand Showdown In Southampton

Advertisement

More from India

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Today

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kedarnath Today

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

Diwali: Indian Army Exchanges Sweets With Pakistan To Mark Festive Spirit Amid Spate Of Killings In J&K

One Month Later: A Nihang Sikh And A Journalist Discuss The Lynching At Singhu Border

One Month Later: A Nihang Sikh And A Journalist Discuss The Lynching At Singhu Border

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

After Centre’s Excise Duty Cut, Karnataka Announces Reduction In Fuel Prices

Read More from Outlook

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

All You Need To Know About Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kedarnath Visit

Outlook Web Desk / BJP has planned grand programmes throughout Uttarakhand, which is scheduled for assembly polls early next year, as PM Narendra Modi visits Kedarnath Temple in the hill state.

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Peak Pollution In Delhi: Despite Cracker Ban, AQI Touches Hazardous 999 After Diwali

Outlook Web Desk / As Delhi rested after bursting crackers in Diwali, the particulate matter did too. Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at hazardous upper limits of 999 at multiple monitoring stations.

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

T20 World Cup: India To Go For Broke Against Scotland

PTI / Despite the annihilation of Afghanistan, India's T20 World Cup semifinal prospects remain hanging in the balance. Read match preview for IND vs SCO clash.

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

Lachmi Deb Roy / Covid pandemic leaves fashion industry with no choice but to go digital, but hesitancy and uncertainty abound.

Advertisement