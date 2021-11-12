Advertisement
Friday, Nov 12, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case

Dibya Shankar Mishra is alleged to have been involved the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher.

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case
Odisha Congress hartal ends peacefully.(File photo-Representational image) | PTI

Trending

Odisha Congress Holds Peaceful Hartal, Demands BJD Minister's Resignation In Lady Teacher's Murder Case
outlookindia.com
2021-11-12T13:28:17+05:30
Sandeep Sahu
Sandeep Sahu

Sandeep Sahu

More stories from Sandeep Sahu
View All

Published: 12 Nov 2021, Updated: 12 Nov 2021 1:28 pm

The six-hour statewide ‘hartal’ called by the Congress today to press the demand for the removal of Odisha MoS (Home) Dibya Shankar Mishra for his alleged role in the murder of Kalahandi lady teacher Mamita Meher passed off peacefully.

Normal life was partially affected as shops and business establishments remained open and public transport continued to operate in most places of the state. However, shops downed their shutters in Bolangir, where the deceased lady teacher belonged, and some other places.

With the Orissa high court saying ‘no’ to the Congress’ original plan of holding a full-fledged bandh, party activists were seen pleading with people to down their shutters and stay indoors across the state.

Some Congress activists were even seen distributing chocolates to people in a bid to seek their cooperation for the hartal. Party members were seen holding placards and raising slogans demanding the resignation of Mishra.

“We are not forcing anyone nor are we preventing anyone from moving. We are only requesting them to co-operate. People are voluntarily supporting the hartal, which is a success,” said senior Congress leader Suresh Routray in Bhubaneswar.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Das said the hartal had been peaceful and no untoward incident had been reported from anywhere in the capital city. There were no reports of violence from any other place in the state either.

The Orissa high court had thrown a spanner in the Congress’ plan to hold a six-hour bandh yesterday saying it can only organise a peaceful hartal.

Hearing a petition moved by a businessman in Cuttack city, a division bench headed by Chief Justice S Muralidhar had said rail and road transport cannot be stopped nor shops forced to close during the hartal.

While abiding by the restrictions set by the court, the Congress smelt a ‘conspiracy’ in the matter reaching the court.

“We are not the only party to call a bandh nor was this first occasion when a bandh was organised in the case. The government is so scared that it hatched a conspiracy to foil our bandh call,” senior Congress leader Jaydev Jena said at a press conference at Congress Bhavan here shortly after the six-hour hartal came to an end.

Tags

Sandeep Sahu Bhubaneswar Odisha Odisha Congress National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

India Registers 12,516 New Covid-19 Cases; Active Cases Continue To Decline

Suicide Bomber Among Three Militants Killed In J&K: Police

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Delay In Publishing Of P Varavara Rao Poems Attributed To ‘Unfavourable Legal Opinion’

Punjab CM Announces Vigilance Probe In Corruption Cases Including Ones Reported During SAD-BJP Regime

Pakistan Holds Meeting On Afghanistan With American, Chinese And Russian Diplomats

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

Mathew Wade Cameo Sinks Pakistan, Puts Australia In T20 World Cup Final

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

WTA Finals 2021: Women's Tennis Season-ending Finale In Pics

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Advertisement

More from India

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

Here Is List Of Trains That Indian Railways Has Decided To Cancel This Winter

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

‘Not A Circus Or Cinema’: Kerala HC Frowns Over Attendee Appearing Bare Chested During Virtual Proceeding

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

At Habibganj In Madhya Pradesh, India Set To Have Its First State Of Art Railway Station

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Punjab Govt Passes Resolution In Assembly Against Centre’s Farm Laws

Read More from Outlook

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Dalai Lama Says Would Stay In India’s Dharamshala For Entire Life

Ashwani Sharma / The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama said he has no plans to return to Tibet, since there was complete freedom for him in India.

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Covaxin 77.8 Percent Effective Against Covid-19: Lancet Study

Outlook Web Desk / Covaxin analysis demonstrated it to be 93.4 percent effective against severe symptomatic Covid-19, the Lancet Study said.

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

IND Vs NZ: Rahane To Lead In 1st Test, Kohli To Join In 2nd

Outlook Web Bureau / The India vs New Zealand Test series begins with the first game in Kanpur (November 25) while the second match is to be played in Mumbai from December 3.

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

NSA Ajit Doval Harps On Need For A Larger Role Of Police In Protecting India's Borders

Outlook Web Desk / Ajit Doval was speaking at the passing out parade of the 73rd batch of IPS probationers at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Advertisement