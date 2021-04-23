Oxygen Crisis: 'Situation In Delhi Grim, Please Make Some Calls...', Arvind Kejriwal To PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Chief Ministers of the 10 states worst hit by the deadly second wave of Covid on a day India touched a new record of 3.32 lakh Covid cases and 2,263 deaths in 24 hours. In live interaction, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal highlighted the crippling oxygen crisis in hospitals in the capital.

During the meeting, CM Kejriwal asked, “Will the people of Delhi not get oxygen if there is no oxygen-producing plant here?”

“There’s a huge shortage of oxygen in Delhi. Please suggest whom should I speak to in Central government when an oxygen tanker destined for Delhi is stopped in another state?” Kejriwal asked during the meeting. Furthermore, the Delhi Chief Minister urged Modi to facilitate the airlifting of oxygen from West Bengal and Odisha to resolve the shortage in Delhi Hospitals.

“Sir, please, do make a phone call to the Chief Minister of the state where maximum trucks (tankers carrying oxygen) are being stopped so oxygen can reach Delhi.”

He also mentioned that states should get vaccines at the same rate at which the central government is procuring vaccines from manufacturers.

Government sources told NDTV that the interaction was not meant to be televised and accused Kejriwal of "descending to a new low".

"For the first time, private conversations of PMs meeting with CM is being televised. His entire speech was not meant for any solution but for playing politics and evading responsibility," said the sources.

They also accused the Delhi Chief Minister of "yawning and laughing" during a previous meeting on Covid with PM Modi.

