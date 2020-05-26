Signs Of Discord In Maharashtra Alliance As Congress Leader Blames Uddhav Thackeray For Covid-19 Crisis

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, a discord in the Maharashtra's ruling coalition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), is rearing its head. After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the Grand Old Party, a constituent in the MVA, is not a key decision-maker, another party member has blamed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the growing pandemic crisis in the state.

"The Chief Minister keeps speaking to the public. If he could have similar consultations regularly with his alliance partners then he would not have to do 60 flip-flops in 60 days," said former Congress MP Sanjay Nirupam in a tweet.

Earlier, Gandhi caused a stir after he said that his party is not the "key decision-maker" in Maharashtra's coalition government led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

"I would like to make a differentiation here. We are supporting the government in Maharashtra but we are not the key decision-makers in Maharashtra. We are the key decision-maker in Punjab, in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Puducherry. So there is a difference between running a government and supporting a government," Gandhi said in a video press conference.

The MVA consists of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday slammed the opposition and said that the coalition government in Maharashtra is strong and rejected any possibility of the president's rule in the state.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state due to Covid-19 with 52,667 reported cases and 1,695 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The opposition in the state have been attacking the state government saying it failed to contain the spread of the deadly virus.