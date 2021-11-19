Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Repealing Contentious Agri Laws Is A Step In Right Direction: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu further commented that the year long struggle and sacrifice of the farmers have finally paid dividends.

Repealing Contentious Agri Laws Is A Step In Right Direction: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu | PTI

Repealing Contentious Agri Laws Is A Step In Right Direction: Navjot Singh Sidhu
2021-11-19T11:30:19+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:30 am

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of repealing the three farm laws as a "step in the right direction".

Sidhu further commented that the year long struggle and sacrifice of the farmers have finally paid dividends.

"Repealing of black laws a step in the right direction. Satyagrah of Kisan morcha gets historic success. You're sacrifice has paid dividends…. Revival of farming in Punjab through a road map should be the top priority for the Pb govt..accolades," said Sidhu in a tweet.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi's borders since November 2020 with the demand that the government repeal the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have also been demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed that they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

(With PTI Inputs)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Chandigarh Farm Laws Punjab Congress Agri Laws Farmers protest Centre National
