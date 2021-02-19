'Shweta Your Mic Is On': The Shweta Meme Trend Going Viral On The Internet

Trending on all social media platforms, even ahead of #IPLAuction or #PetrolPriceHike on Twitter, Shweta is the next big trend on the internet. From memes to spoof videos, the internet cannot have enough of Shweta and her conversation.
In case you have been living under a rock and are thinking about what the fuss is all about, in a leaked Zoom call of an online class, a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic and what followed was the going viral of her private conversation with one of her friends.
With other students continuously reminding her of muting her mic, Shweta kept spilling the tea and shared some private details of one of her guy friends. "Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya", said Shweta at one point, to which another student replied, "Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai".
Take a look at the viral video:
The story does not end here because what followed the leaked conversation on a Zoom meeting was the meme fest triggered on social media. Have a look at some of them:
Shweta plzzzzz ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/DNxeMqtMyj— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ (@RoflGandhi_) February 19, 2021
#Shweta #shwetayourmicison— Adil Shaikh ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ« (@__Ash__17_) February 18, 2021
*Meanwhile Every Other Participants in the Meeting* pic.twitter.com/lsJTdnz3Yx
these #shwetamemes are keep getting better and better ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ#Shweta #shwetayourmicison pic.twitter.com/YlY2WcTLnu— Kiran (@tweetsbyhk) February 19, 2021
#Shweta #pandit #zoom— vedant khare (@vedantkhare2) February 18, 2021
Online meeting Scenerio pic.twitter.com/eSlvseKFLp
That guy listening his own secret revealed by Shweta pic.twitter.com/s6jJtRrniu— Dr. Strange 3.0 (@humour_kichad) February 18, 2021
Interviewer : What's your experience in Mass Communication.— Thirsty Rajasthani (@Bisleri_maymer) February 18, 2021
Candidate : My Name is Shweta.
Interviewer : pic.twitter.com/Hl2EoG9Oau
Guy- "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone!"— Adnan (@Adnanana_batman) February 18, 2021
Shweta- pic.twitter.com/DiuSAjQGyM
ffs shweta ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/93v9OugB27— Savage (@CutestFunniest) February 18, 2021
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Australian Open: Novak Djokovic Hitting Peak Form At The Right Time Again
IPL 2021 Auction: Understanding Insane Bids Of Chris Morris, Kyle Jamieson, Glann Maxwell
I-League: Churchill Brothers Beat Chennai City 2-1, Regain Top Spot