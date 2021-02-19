'Shweta Your Mic Is On': The Shweta Meme Trend Going Viral On The Internet

Trending on all social media platforms, even ahead of #IPLAuction or #PetrolPriceHike on Twitter, Shweta is the next big trend on the internet. From memes to spoof videos, the internet cannot have enough of Shweta and her conversation.

In case you have been living under a rock and are thinking about what the fuss is all about, in a leaked Zoom call of an online class, a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic and what followed was the going viral of her private conversation with one of her friends.

With other students continuously reminding her of muting her mic, Shweta kept spilling the tea and shared some private details of one of her guy friends. "Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya", said Shweta at one point, to which another student replied, "Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai".

Take a look at the viral video:

The story does not end here because what followed the leaked conversation on a Zoom meeting was the meme fest triggered on social media. Have a look at some of them:

That guy listening his own secret revealed by Shweta pic.twitter.com/s6jJtRrniu — Dr. Strange 3.0 (@humour_kichad) February 18, 2021

Interviewer : What's your experience in Mass Communication.

Candidate : My Name is Shweta.

Interviewer : pic.twitter.com/Hl2EoG9Oau — Thirsty Rajasthani (@Bisleri_maymer) February 18, 2021

Guy- "Shweta please don't tell this to anyone!"

Shweta- pic.twitter.com/DiuSAjQGyM — Adnan (@Adnanana_batman) February 18, 2021

