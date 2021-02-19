'Shweta Your Mic Is On': The Shweta Meme Trend Going Viral On The Internet

February 19, 2021
Have a look at some of the most hilarious memes created on this trend!

Trending on all social media platforms, even ahead of #IPLAuction or #PetrolPriceHike on Twitter, Shweta is the next big trend on the internet. From memes to spoof videos, the internet cannot have enough of Shweta and her conversation. 

In case you have been living under a rock and are thinking about what the fuss is all about, in a leaked Zoom call of an online class, a girl named Shweta forgot to mute her mic and what followed was the going viral of her private conversation with one of her friends.

With other students continuously reminding her of muting her mic, Shweta kept spilling the tea and shared some private details of one of her guy friends. "Usne ye apne best friend ko bhi nahi bataya", said Shweta at one point, to which another student replied, "Ab ye 111 logo ko pata chal gaya hai". 

Take a look at the viral video: 

The story does not end here because what followed the leaked conversation on a Zoom meeting was the meme fest triggered on social media. Have a look at some of them: 

 

