March 29, 2021
Poshan
Woman Kills 30-Year-Old Son For Harassing Mentally Unwell Sister

Shiyal, a father of four, was harassing his 22-year-old mentally unwell sister because of which his mother and her neighbour thrashed him to death

Outlook Web Bureau 29 March 2021
Representational Image
A woman in Gujarat's Amreli district allegedly killed her 30-year-old son after he harassed his mentally unwell sister, informed the police. 

The mother, Dudhiben along with her neighbour thrashed his son, Savji Shiyal with a stick, said a Pipavav marine police station official.

"Shiyal, a father of four, was harassing his 22-year-old mentally unwell sister. Dudhiben called her neighbour Munna to calm down Shiyal. However, when all efforts failed, the two hit him with a stick. After he died, they left his corpse at home and absconded," said Savarkundla Deputy Superintendent of Police KJ Chaudhary.

Based on a complaint by Shiyal's wife, Dudhiben and Munna have been charged with murder and efforts were on to track them down, he added.

(With PTI Inputs) 

