Shocking! 12-Year-Old Girl Raped By Noida Man After Being Abducted By Aunt

A 12-year-old girl in Greater Noida was allegedly raped by a man after her aunt handed her over to the accused on Saturday, police said.

Both the perpetrators have been booked and efforts are being taken to apprehend them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"The girl was visiting her maternal relatives. Her 'maami' took her to a farmland with wrong intentions and handed her over to a man who was known to her. Soon after, she fled the spot," she said.

"This man assaulted and raped the girl. Later, he threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the incident to anyone," she added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dankaur police station, Shukla said.

Police are currently tracking down the two accused, she said.

With PTI Inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine