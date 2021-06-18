Shocking! 10-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP’s Ballia

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The accused has been arrested.

Bablu Rajbhar (22) raped his neighbour on Wednesday in Maniyar police station area, Station House Officer Shailesh Singh said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he added.

with PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine