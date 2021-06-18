June 18, 2021
Shocking! 10-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP’s Ballia

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination

Outlook Web Bureau 18 June 2021, Last Updated at 2:36 pm
Shocking! 10-Year-Old Girl Raped In UP's Ballia

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The accused has been arrested.

Bablu Rajbhar (22) raped his neighbour on Wednesday in Maniyar police station area, Station House Officer Shailesh Singh said.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the victim's mother, a case was registered against the accused and he was arrested, Singh said.

The girl has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, he added.
with PTI inputs

