January 17, 2021
Corona
Shiv Sena To Contest Elections In West Bengal; 'Reaching Kolkata Soon'

Sanjay Raut said the decision to participate in the assembly polls was taken after discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray.

Outlook Web Bureau 17 January 2021
Party chief Uddhav Thackeray with MP Sanjay Raut
PTI Photo
2021-01-17T21:09:50+05:30

Shiv Sena on Sunday announced their entry into the West Bengal electoral battleground. The Uddhav Thackeray-led party will contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Bengal, MP Sanjay Raut said.

The decision to participate in the assembly polls was taken after discussion with Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, he said.

"So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, Jai Bangla!" Raut tweeted.

He, however, didn't specify the number of seats the Sena will contest in West Bengal.

Elections to the 294-member WB assembly are due in April-May this year.

The Sena is in power in Maharashtra along with the NCP and Congress under the aegis of Maha Vikas Aghadi. 

With PTI inputs

