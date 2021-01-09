Shilpa Shirodkar: First Indian Celebrity To Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

After receiving a shot of the Sinopharm vaccine, Shilpa Shirodkar became the first Indian celebrity to get vaccinated against Covid-19. The actor believes that even after the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine people must not become complacent and should continue wearing face masks to protect themselves from the virus.

Shilpa Shirodkar is known for her roles in 1990s blockbuster such as "Kishen Kanhaiya", "Hum", "Khuda Gawah" and "Aankhen". The actor revealed on Thursday that she received Covid-19 vaccine in Dubai, where she has been living with her family for the past two years.

The actor took to Instagram to share the news of her Covid-19 vaccination. She shared a selfie on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a mask with a small bandage on her upper arm.

She captioned the image as - "Vaccinated and safe! The new normal... here I come 2021. Thank you, UAE,".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shirodkar (@shilpashirodkar73)

Talking to PTI, the 51-year-old actor said she received a jab of Sinopharm vaccine on Wednesday and will be getting her next dose after 21 days.

Shirodkar asserted that she had no hesitation about getting vaccinated as she has complete trust in science.

"There were no concerns at all in my head. I spoke to my family, my sister (actor Namrata Shirodkar) and they all encouraged me. We all have to get it someday.

"I have always been sure that I would get vaccinated once there would be clarity on it. I trust the system and I trust science," Shirodkar said.

But despite getting the vaccine, the actor said she will still not let her guard down against Covid-19, which has claimed the lives of over 19 lakh people globally since it emerged in China in late 2019.

She urged others to continue to follow the rules and regulations from the authorities.

"I believe the masks are not going anywhere for a while. We have to be extremely mindful and protect ourselves from the virus," she added.

Shirodkar said the vaccine rollout process in UAE is simple and well-organised as a person can just walk in and get the vaccination at the centre.

She revealed that her husband and daughter will receive their first dose of the vaccine next week.

"I'm just another simple human, like any other who faced troubles during the pandemic. Everyone must be a responsible citizen of the world. When the vaccine is made available they should go take it. Let's all fight this virus together," she said.

Shirodkar also thanked the frontline health workers for keeping everyone safe and alive during the pandemic and hopes that the year 2021 will bring everyone closer.

In India, the drug regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The country is preparing for the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines and the second nationwide mock drill was conducted on Friday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine