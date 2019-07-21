Former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit's Last Rites At 2:30 PM Today

Political leaders and well-wishers paid tributes to former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit after the veteran Congress leader died of cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 81.

Dikshit was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute in a critical condition. She died at 3:55pm on July 20, doctors said.

The Delhi government declared a two-day mourning in the national capital as a mark of respect for the former chief minister.

Her body has been kept at her Nizamuddin East residence, where several leaders from Congress and opposition parties, visited to pay their last respects. Her last rites will take place at 2:30pm today at Nigam Bodh Ghat.

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress leaders Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ahmed Patel, Kiran Walia, Jagdish Tytler, Shivraj Patil, Nagma and Ashok Walia, BJP's Vijay Goel and CPI(M) leaders Sitaram Yechury and Brinda Karat were among those who came to pay their last respects.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were among those who condoled her death.

Kovind said Dikshit's term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered.

Naidu termed her a good administrator.

Condoling the demise of Dikshit, Modi said she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development.

"Deeply saddened by the demise of Sheila Dikshit Ji. Blessed with a warm and affable personality, she made a noteworthy contribution to Delhi's development," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was devastated to hear the news.

He called her a "beloved daughter of the Congress Party, with whom I shared a close personal bond".

He said she served "selflessly as a three-term chief minister".

Kejriwal said Dikshit's death is a huge loss for Delhi and her contribution will always be remembered.

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh said the country has lost a dedicated Congress Leader of the masses.

Dikshit was one of Congress's tallest leaders. She was president of Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi's chief minister for 15 years from 1998-2013.

Known as a warm and affable politician, Dikshit carried out massive infrastructure development of Delhi during her tenure. She also launched a number of social welfare schemes with involvement of resident welfare associations as part of her participatory model of governance.

An able administrator, Dikshit could get along well with politicians from all parties for which she drew widespread respect.

She unsuccessfully fought the recent Lok Sabha elections from the North-East Delhi constituency. She represented New Delhi constituency in Delhi Vidhan Sabha.

Dikshit became an MP for the first time from Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and a minister in his cabinet. She also served as governor of Kerala.

