﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Shehla Rashid Booked For Sedition Over Tweets 'Maligning Image Of Army'

Shehla Rashid Booked For Sedition Over Tweets 'Maligning Image Of Army'

In a series of tweets on August 17, Shehla Rashid had alleged that the armed forces entered houses in Kashmir at night and "ransacked" them.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 September 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Shehla Rashid Booked For Sedition Over Tweets 'Maligning Image Of Army'
Shehla Rashid
PTI Photo
Shehla Rashid Booked For Sedition Over Tweets 'Maligning Image Of Army'
outlookindia.com
2019-09-06T15:16:19+0530

Jammu and Kashmir People's Movement leader and former JNU student activist Shehla Rashid has been booked for sedition over her tweets alleging that the armed forces "tortured" civilians and "ransacked" houses in the Valley after Jammu and Kashmir's special status was revoked, police said on Friday.

She has also been charged with spreading "fake news" with the intention to "malign the image of Indian Army", they said.

In a series of tweets on August 17, Rashid had alleged that the armed forces entered houses in Kashmir at night and "ransacked" them. She had also alleged that four men were called to an Army camp in Shopian and "interrogated (tortured)".

Later, Supreme Court lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava had filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, saying that the allegations levelled by the former JNU student leader were "absolutely false and concocted".

After the complaint was received, it was handed over to the Delhi Police's Special Cell for inquiry, the police said.

Rashid has been booked under section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code. The case was registered on September 3, they said.

(PTI)

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Shehla Rashid New Delhi J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Kashmir Sedition JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) Indian Army J&K: Article 370 National
Next Story : PM Giftmilk Scheme Has Jharkhand Government School Principals Squabbling
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From INDIA
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
  • PHOTO
  • NEWS
  • BLOGS
  • LATEST
more>>
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS



Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters